Kevin Nash's damning comments about Mercedes Mone has left fans confused: "He's absolutely right," "What is he even saying?"

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently made some alarming comments about Mercedes Mone's in-ring work. The fans have shared their reactions to the comments.

Mercedes Mone signed with AEW last year and has proven to be one of the best additions to the company. She won the TBS Title in her in-ring debut for the promotion and has been champion since. The CEO has delivered quality matches since her debut; however, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has another opinion.

In a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash criticized Mercedes' in-ring work and called her lazy. The veteran said Mone was not the same wrestler he saw wrestle Bayley at NXT Takeover Brooklyn in 2015.

The fans have been divided on Kevin Nash's controversial comments. A fan sided with Nash and slammed Mercedes' character in the company. Another fan questioned the veteran's comments and defended Mone.

The fans kept supporting The CEO for her incredible in-ring work and said Mercedes always looks to give better matches whenever she competes in the ring.

"The one thing Mercedes does well is wrestle. I'm not a huge fan as I think her character work in AEW is weak at best, but she can go. And all her matches except with Baker sandbagging were good," a fan tweeted.

"He did not, in fact, watch her match," wrote another.

"She’s been cooking imho I feel like she pulls out a new move every match," stated this fan.

Deonna Purrazzo wants to face Mercedes Mone in a submission match in AEW

The CEO is the current TBS Champion and has been tearing it down when it comes to delivering great performances in the squared circle. Deonna Purrazzo, who signed with AEW in 2024, has expressed her desire to compete against Mone in All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview with Vice, Deonna Purrazzo said her dream match is facing Mercedes Mone in a submission match. She claimed it could be a great storyline for the match as she and Mone are two of the most submission-based stars in the women's division.

“My dream match is Mercedes Mone versus 'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo in a submission match. And I feel like, for both of us, submissions are the cornerstone of our careers. Bringing that to life at AEW I feel might be a first for the women’s division. I could be wrong. But [it] would be so unique and a different story to tell. We’re two of the most submission-based women in our division that could accomplish that.” [H/T: Vice]

The fans will have to wait and see if Mercedes Mone and Deonna Purrazzo square off in the near future.

