Kidnapped AEW stars busted open

In a continuation of last week's segment featured on AEW Collision, the next part of Dralistico and Preston Vance's kidnapping was revealed tonight.

The pair were shown last week to be drinking and having a good time in Mexico until they were kidnapped by seemingly their own faction mate, Rush, who had Joe, the Assistant arrange all this on his behalf.

This week on AEW Collision, a more serious scene was shown, as the kidnapped stars were brought to an abandoned area and simply beaten up until bloodied. The aggressors even used chains and glass bottles to dish out more punishment.

Dralistico and Vance were able to get on their feet and retaliate, going all out and using the same chains and bottles used on them to their advantage, but this battle left them bloodied up and weak.

A figure from the distance can be seen presumably clapping while heading towards their direction.

As shown in the segment last week, Rush orchestrated the whole kidnapping, so this week's attack could have been a test made by the luchador as well.

He has previously teased bringing out the killer instinct of the members of La Facción Ingobernable, hence the need for drastic measures.

