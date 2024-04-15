"Kissing girls, drinking champagne and hiking your shorts up your a**" - Deonna Purrazzo takes massive shot at rising star

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo doesn't respond well to provocations, and she struck back at the latest taunt from her current rival, Mariah May, with a vicious put-down.

All Elite Wrestling kicked off 2024 with a signing spree as Tony Khan snatched up the top free agents on the market. The first of these was Deonna Purrazzo, who made her name in TNA/IMPACT. The Virtuosa has also spent time in WWE and Stardom but is now set on becoming a top star in AEW.

Purrazzo immediately made some enemies in her new company, as her debut stole recent signee Mariah May's spotlight. May and Purrazzo have come into contact several times since, with The Virtuosa attempting to wrest the AEW Women's World Championship from Mariah's idol, Toni Storm.

The two are set to clash once again in a singles match this week on Dynamite, and Mariah May took the opportunity to call out Deonna Purrazzo for her work ethic. Purrazzo fired back today on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that May's version of wrestling is inferior to her own as the latter is more popular for other non-wrestling acts.

"And what are you most known for? Kissing girls, drinking champagne and hiking your shorts up your a**… that isn’t my definition of 'wrestling.' @AEW is where the best WRESTLE. And there’s no better women’s WRESTLER than The #Virtuosa 👁️ #AEWDynamite," Purrazzo wrote.

Deonna Purrazzo has been kissed by Toni Storm

Despite calling Mariah May out for "kissing girls," Deonna Purrazzo has been on the receiving end of a bit of kissing herself in AEW.

The Virtuosa wasn't able to defeat Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at this year's Revolution pay-per-view, but the feud between the two gave fans plenty to talk about, with 'Timeless' Toni Storm playing up the drama.

On the final episode of Collision before their match at Revolution, the two faced off for a promo segment in the ring, and Toni Storm took the opportunity to plant a kiss on Deonna. The Virtuosa reacted with immediate violence, and the two traded punches in the ring.

Purrazzo may not have been able to capture the title, but her recent tag team partner, Thunder Rosa, has an opportunity at AEW Dynasty on April 21. The Virtuosa will almost certainly keep her eyes on the prize over the next few months.

