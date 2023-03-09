"Knowing Tony Khan he will sign her lol" - Twitter predicts AEW's next big signing amid rumors of WWE star's imminent exit 

AEW President Tony Khan could have his eye set on the latest star to part ways from WWE, as Sarray recently announced that she'll be leaving the promotion. Fans quickly took to social media to speculate on how or if she could be on her way to All Elite Wrestling.

Sarray made her NXT debut back in 2021 in a match against Zoey Stark where she walked away the victor. Since then, she has only had a handful of matches but hasn't wrestled in the promotion for nearly a year and had her last bout on August 2nd, 2022 against Mandy Rose.

Shortly after her social media post, many fans speculated that the young star would end up in AEW next, while some even dreaded her potential debut in the promotion based on how some of the athletes have been booked so far.

Dreamcatcher @johnwak95170947 @SarrayWWE Thank you sarray, see you in AEW or stardom . @SarrayWWE Thank you sarray, see you in AEW or stardom .

Degoof @Bryan061996 @DakotaKaiEra Knowing Tony khan he will sign her lol @DakotaKaiEra Knowing Tony khan he will sign her lol

🐉Chun-Li🐉 @BeautyChunLi @DakotaKaiEra She's gonna go back to stardom or aew @DakotaKaiEra She's gonna go back to stardom or aew

❤️‍🔥Destiney❤️‍🔥 @DestineyEvonn What is sarray gonna do in aew ?? Cause umm I don’t think her booking is gonna be any better over there either just based on how MOST of their other Joshi wrestler runs go… What is sarray gonna do in aew ?? Cause umm I don’t think her booking is gonna be any better over there either just based on how MOST of their other Joshi wrestler runs go…

Modest Matthew @LK3185 @DayDreamThis Sarray saw what NXT was like and said get me the hell out of here lol. I don't even think its comparable. Kairi left as well. Its not about what AEW would do, its WWE trying to make people fit into their system that don't. @DayDreamThis Sarray saw what NXT was like and said get me the hell out of here lol. I don't even think its comparable. Kairi left as well. Its not about what AEW would do, its WWE trying to make people fit into their system that don't.

Other fans opted to instead focus on her badly-received utilization in WWE, with some claiming that WWE wasted her.

Sarray and Thea would be Tag Champs by now!!!! @Tony_2079 People keep saying 2.0 ruined her but she was so good with what they gave her! If only they put more energy behind her she would still be there!!Sarray and Thea would be Tag Champs by now!!!! @Tony_2079 People keep saying 2.0 ruined her but she was so good with what they gave her! If only they put more energy behind her she would still be there!!Sarray and Thea would be Tag Champs by now!!!!

Kristopher @KristopherRos16 @ringsidenews_ Sarray is a good wrestling talent. I blame injuries and nxt creative team for not giving her a really good push. In my honest opinion, she should be at least a 2x time champion. @ringsidenews_ Sarray is a good wrestling talent. I blame injuries and nxt creative team for not giving her a really good push. In my honest opinion, she should be at least a 2x time champion.

💫Jack💫 @SOROKING_30 WWE really dropped the ball with Sarray WWE really dropped the ball with Sarray

It remains to be seen where Sarray will end up next, but the star looks to be returning to Japan where she'll have a few options to continue wrestling. While she might not necessarily sign with AEW, if she joins NJPW there could be a chance that fans might see her at Forbidden Door 2.

Jay White might have appeared on AEW and helped usher in The Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but it seems like he might end up choosing WWE. The star recently parted ways with NJPW, and according to some, there are strong signs that Triple H has already enticed the Switchblade.

In an edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claimed that while some signs are pointing to WWE, none of his sources have confirmed the jump yet.

"Jay White is now officially a free agent as of 2/28. While all the circumstances seem to indicate he’s headed to WWE, there has still been no confirmation of that," Meltzer said. "If he is going to WWE, it’s not something well known because multiple people who normally know haven’t heard his name mentioned.”

Since White didn't appear during last night's episode of Dynamite, his WWE signing seems to be all the more legitimate. Unfortunately, fans will still have to remain patient, as there haven't been any other hints about White's future direction.

