"Knowing Tony Khan he will sign her lol" - Twitter predicts AEW's next big signing amid rumors of WWE star's imminent exit 

AEW President Tony Khan could have his eye set on the latest star to part ways from WWE, as Sarray recently announced that she'll be leaving the promotion. Fans quickly took to social media to speculate on how or if she could be on her way to All Elite Wrestling.
Sarray made her NXT debut back in 2021 in a match against Zoey Stark where she walked away the victor. Since then, she has only had a handful of matches but hasn't wrestled in the promotion for nearly a year and had her last bout on August 2nd, 2022 against Mandy Rose.
Shortly after her social media post, many fans speculated that the young star would end up in AEW next, while some even dreaded her potential debut in the promotion based on how some of the athletes have been booked so far.
Other fans opted to instead focus on her badly-received utilization in WWE, with some claiming that WWE wasted her.
It remains to be seen where Sarray will end up next, but the star looks to be returning to Japan where she'll have a few options to continue wrestling. While she might not necessarily sign with AEW, if she joins NJPW there could be a chance that fans might see her at Forbidden Door 2.
While one star might be leaving WWE, another is rumored to make his debut despite major AEW interest
Jay White might have appeared on AEW and helped usher in The Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but it seems like he might end up choosing WWE. The star recently parted ways with NJPW, and according to some, there are strong signs that Triple H has already enticed the Switchblade.
In an edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claimed that while some signs are pointing to WWE, none of his sources have confirmed the jump yet.
"Jay White is now officially a free agent as of 2/28. While all the circumstances seem to indicate he’s headed to WWE, there has still been no confirmation of that," Meltzer said. "If he is going to WWE, it’s not something well known because multiple people who normally know haven’t heard his name mentioned.”
Since White didn't appear during last night's episode of Dynamite, his WWE signing seems to be all the more legitimate. Unfortunately, fans will still have to remain patient, as there haven't been any other hints about White's future direction.
