Kris Statlander sends a message to Mercedes Mone after embarrassing her on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone currently holds twelve belts across several promotions. She is the longest reigning AEW TBS Champion, and it is unlikely that she will get dethroned anytime soon. Apart from this title, she is the CMLL World Women's Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, and more.

The former Sasha Banks had planned a grand celebration for her 12 belts achievement on Dynamite. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned. Harley Cameron and the AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, crashed the party and humiliated the CEO on live TV.

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien unexpectedly showed up during Mercedes Mone's segment and shoved her face in cake. She even picked the latter up and put her through the table the cake was on. This was undoubtedly Mone's most embarrassing experience since signing with All Elite Wrestling last year.

The TBS Champion recently shared a few pictures of herself smothered in cake on Instagram. Interestingly, Statlander rubbed salt on her wounds with a comment that mocked her situation.

Statlander responds to Mone's pictures. (Image via Mone's Instagram)

Statlander is going to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Mone at Full Gear. There is a strong possibility that the Long Island native might get dethroned, and the CEO will become the owner of thirteen belts.

Jim Cornette brutally buries Mercedes Mone

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette is not a fan of the former Sasha Banks. In a recent episode of Drive Thru, the 64-year-old brutally buried the AEW star by calling her physically unimpressive and a rotten actress.

"She's a rotten actress. She's physically unimpressive, she's, to me, in the ring because she misses as much as she hits, or she's trying to hold her wig on top, and you know, but she loves what she's doing." said Cornette.

Irrespective of Jim Cornette's opinion, the CEO is thriving in All Elite Wrestling. Hopefully, Tony Khan will be able to keep her in his company for a long time.

