Lana has surprising two-word reaction to CM Punk’s actions at WrestleMania XL

Lana reacted to a shocking move by CM Punk at WrestleMania XL.

The former WWE Superstar signed with AEW in September 2023 at All Out pay-per-view. She has been working as a manager in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Her most recent client, Andrade, left AEW in December 2023 and made his WWE return at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The 39-year-old star is currently out of action following a finger infection. She was seen at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

On WrestleMania's Night Two, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins opened the show, with CM Punk on the commentary. After a long and hard-fought battle, The Scottish Warrior won the World Heavyweight Championship and completed his wish of winning the title in front of the crowd.

As fans are well aware, Drew has been taunting Punk ever since his return. After winning the title, he went to The Second City Saint to pester him more. However, Punk attacked the newly crowned champion and then came out Damian Priest with his Money In The Bank Briefcase. He cashed it in on Drew successully and became the third holder of the new World Heavyweight Championship.

Later, Lana took to Twitter and reacted to this shocking turn of events.

"Holy sh*t !!!! @CMPunk @ArcherOfInfamy #WrestleMania," she shared.

CM Punk takes a shot at Drew McIntyre following his loss

For weeks since his return, The Voice of the Voiceless was being targeted by The Scottish Psychopath. At WrestleMania Night Two, he finally got his revenge on him and cost him his newly won championship.

Following the loss, CM Punk took to Instagram and posted a picture of the famous "grave" meme, where the latter is posing towards a photo of Drew McIntyre's grave.

It remains to be seen when will The Second City Saint make his much-awaited return to the squared circle. He last wrestled at this year's Royal Rumble, where he injured his triceps.

