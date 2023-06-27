All Elite Wrestling has a history of unfortunate occurrences during media scrums following major events, the latest involving Chris Jericho. After Forbidden Door, Jericho accidentally injured a reporter by unintentionally throwing a water bottle toward the latter.

Sting and Chris Jericho came face-to-face for the first time on Dynamite two weeks ago in a memorable segment. The last episode of Collision saw the reveal of Tetsuya Naito as the partner for Sting and Darby Allin for Forbidden Door. The blockbuster collaboration show featured the trio colliding with Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Samy Guevara, "Le Suzuki Gods," in a winning cause.

However, The Wizard's post-match confrontation with his opponents during the media scrum left a sour taste. The Ocho blasted a water bottle off his bat, which reportedly struck the head of the reporter John Mews and burst him open. A visibly regretful Jericho could be seen, but the seasoned veteran recovered in the blink of an eye and didn't break his character.

The bottle also caught the bystander Denise Salcedo, who tweeted a clip of the incident. Taking note of the clip, fans had a field day of throwing jibes at The J.A.S. leader for his poorly directed bottle smash.

Jelly Belly @JellyBellyJay88 @_denisesalcedo He's the Pain maker, he brings the pain with fire, earth and water!!! @_denisesalcedo He's the Pain maker, he brings the pain with fire, earth and water!!!

FlowerPower2023 @Sugar_Rush_22 @_denisesalcedo Lmao at jericho ranting while Sting just sits there calmly watching him have a nervous breakdown. @_denisesalcedo Lmao at jericho ranting while Sting just sits there calmly watching him have a nervous breakdown.

Many fans chimed in to point out a dangling threat of lawsuit in AEW's way.

NinersState @NinersState @_denisesalcedo Tony is gonna have to pay up. @_denisesalcedo Tony is gonna have to pay up.

Chris Jericho reflects on his first-ever in-ring encounter with Sting

Chris Jericho and Sting have stamped their respective legacies in the pro-wrestling realm. While both AEW stars have over six decades of wrestling between them, they had never squared off against each other until two weeks ago on Dynamite.

During an episode of the AEW-some Podcast, the former AEW World Champion recalled his off-camera conversation with The Icon about doing a program together:

"We had a goodbye ceremony for him (Keith Mitchell) in front of one of the small Jacksonville crowds during lockdown. Sting was in the ring and they asked me to come to the ring. That was the first bit of time that Sting and I had been in the ring together. It was off camera, off TV. I remember thinking and talking to him, 'this is crazy. We have never done anything. When the time is right, we have to do something.' The time was right on Wednesday for the first-time ever confrontation, Sting vs. Chris Jericho," said Jericho.

Speculations have been running rampant about Sting possibly hanging his boots against Chris Jericho at All In 2023. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks.

