Legendary WWE tag team will reunite in 2025, says ex-AEW veteran

A former AEW star predicted that a legendary WWE tag team - two of his greatest rivals and peers - will soon reunite in the Tony Khan-led company this year. Matt Hardy, the veteran in question, now seemingly believes that his prediction is about to manifest, bringing together Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

The Patriarch has been missing from AEW programming since humiliating and taunting his "son" Nick Wayne on air after the latter confronted him over his failure at becoming AEW World Champion at Revolution 2025. The Prodigy, with Kip Sabian, executed a plan of their own in Cage's absence, costing Cope the AEW World Title during his vicious Street Fight on Dynamite last month against Jon Moxley, with Wayne firing a loaded retort against Christian later.

The Patriarchy seems to be headed towards dissolution, as does Rated-FTR, in light of recent tensions between Cope, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler ahead of their World Trios Title match at AEW Dynasty 2025. Many viewers have been speculating that these angles could lead to an All Elite Cope and Cage reunion, and one of both stars' great rivals, Matt Hardy, seemingly shares the same theory.

On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The Broken One voiced his approval of Tony Khan potentially bringing Christian and Copeland together, stating:

“That bold prediction I made about Edge and Christian will team again in 2025 is going to become a reality. I think we’ve kind of seen the seeds planted for it as it is. But I am - I’m pretty positive it’s going to happen now. And I feel like it’s one of the strong cards that AEW can play. And you know, I don’t blame them for doing it because I think Edge and Christian back together is going to be a tremendous move."

Hardy expressed confidence over the success of the reunion, and regret over The Hardys never interacting with the erstwhile Edge and Christian on TV while all four were still signed with AEW.

"I think it’s going to be great for both of them, and I think people will be really excited to see them back together. There’ll be a lot of nostalgia. But both those guys are still amazing, and they can still perform their a**es off. So, it really is a shame that there was at one point where myself, Jeff, Edge, and Christian were all under the same roof at AEW, and there was no kind of interaction between the four of us. That really was a shame,” said Hardy. [H/T - Ewrestlingnews]

Hardy is currently a part of TNA, and even makes appearances in WWE through the working partnership recently established between the two promotions.

Rated-FTR set for a major AEW championship bout

Last week, Cash Wheeler convinced Dax Harwood and Adam Copeland to be on board for one last crack at The Death Riders' World Trios Championships at Dynasty 2025. Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC gladly accepted the challenge and promised retribution for Cope's recent onslaught on the group at the PPV.

The champions may have an advantage heading into Philadelphia, as cracks seem to be forming between The Top Guys themselves as of Collision this past weekend.

