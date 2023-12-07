"Let him go if he wants to," "Add time for his injury and bench him" - Fans react to top AEW star possibly looking to leave the promotion

AEW fans are not happy, as a recent report has suggested that one of the promotion's top stars could be on their way to WWE.

The star in question is Andrade El Idolo, who was the topic of discussion on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio as Dave Meltzer noted that the All Elite Wrestling star could be making some appearances for Mexican promotion CMLL in the near future.

While this might not sound major on the surface, the reason behind wanting to wrestle for CMLL again is that if Andrade went back to WWE (which Dave believes might happen), he wouldn't be able to wrestle in Arena Mexico again, so he wants to do so before he goes back.

This has caused a lot of AEW fans to react on social media, not with a sense of anger that Andrade wants to go back to WWE, but anger that he is taking time away from people who want to be part of All Elite Wrestling.

Andrade El Idolo will be in action this weekend on AEW Collision

Until Andrade El Idolo figures out when his AEW contract is up, he will be 'All Elite' for at least the immediate future. While he's still in the company, he has to worry about the aforementioned Continental Classic, which will continue for the former NXT Champion this Saturday.

Andrade El Idolo will face Bryan Danielson in his second match of the tournament, having already defeated Daniel Garcia. The American Dragon got his campaign off to a winning start by defeating Eddie Kingston and might be heading into Saturday with two straight wins if he beats Daniel Garcia this Friday on Rampage.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will go back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

