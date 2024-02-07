“Let’s Gooooo,” “We Ready” - Fans react as former WWE Superstar drops a cryptic post amid rumors of AEW signing

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a cryptic message on Twitter. This comes at an interesting point after reports said her potential AEW debut could be imminent. Fans have taken this as a tease that it will get announced soon. This would be Mercedes Moné.

The former Sasha Banks has been one of the most talked about free agents in the wrestling industry as of late. WWE and All Elite Wrestling have emerged as frontrunners, but the latter seems to be the more possible destination. A recent report has revealed that she was in the process of filming content for her imminent debut.

On Twitter, Mercedes Moné posted an eight-word cryptic message. There was no context, but seeing as she has recently been speculated to make her debut, this could be speaking about AEW and her potential mindset moving forward.

Fans were excited as they, too, believed this was a nod to her stint, with the promotion possibly beginning soon. Many could not wait for her to appear and be back on TV in front of the fans.

Jim Cornette says signing former WWE Superstar won't help AEW

Tony Khan has been active in the free agent market lately. After bringing in big names such as Will Ospreay and Deonna Purrazzo, to name a few, it seems he may not be done. One potential signee would be former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné.

However, Jim Cornette has expressed that her signing would not help AEW. On a recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran explained his reasons for this statement.

“If I say no, then it's like I'm saying Mercedes Mone ain't worth sh*t and that's not the case. I don't think the reincarnated corpse of Mildred Burke could make a difference in AEW's business. It's not the talent's fault anymore. It's Tony, it's the booking, it's the creative, it's now the downward spiral of the entire company, the big buildings that aren't filled up, and the f***ing TV that people aren't watching." [1:00 - 1:27]

He felt that no matter who was added to the promotion, there would be no difference unless specific problems were addressed. Cornette used Adam Copeland's debut as an example.

“Tony doesn't recognize that all of the problems that he's caused and as brought into being are going to prevent her from making any f***ing difference, just like nobody else had. We just mentioned Paige, Ruby, Edge. They brought in Edge, the ratings went down. It doesn't matter about the talent,” Jim Cornette said. [1:40 - 2:05]

It remains to be seen how big of a deal this signing will be, seeing as Mone was one of the most popular WWE Superstars in recent history.

How do you feel about Mone potentially signing with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

