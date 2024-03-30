"Let The Bucks retire them as well,""Please go to WWE" - Fans erupt after legend confirms a new offer from AEW

A certain AEW star has just revealed that he has received an offer for an extension of his contract from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fans had mixed reactions to this news, as some wanted him to go to WWE. The star here would be Matt Hardy.

Earlier this month, sources reported that Hardy's contract with the promotion was set to expire within the month. He also revealed that he had yet to come up with a deal with Tony Khan, and was exploring his options at the moment. His brother's contract, however, was not ending at the same time as his, due to injury time being added.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran revealed that he had already received a new contract from AEW, but he was still in the process of weighing his options. He then revealed that he had some considerations, including time spent with his family, before he took a decision.

Fans were divided on how they wanted Matt Hardy to go out in possibly the final run of his career, as he was nearing the latter parts of it. Some wanted him to go for one final run in WWE, with one fan even suggesting that Chris Jericho should go with him.

Other fans believed that he should end his career in AEW. Some fans wanted him and his brother to go for one more major title run. Others even suggested one more heel run somewhere along the road. Another fan also brought up how they too should be retired by The Young Bucks.

Matt Hardy says WWE selflessly honored himself and another major AEW stars

Recently WWE on A&E looked back at the makings of the iconic TLC match. They also included footage and interviews from several of the stars who made the match famous, which included The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian.

On his podcast, Matt Hardy praised the company and whoever was in charge of the documentary for including them despite being under contract with AEW.

"So the fact that they acknowledged Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Adam Copeland, and Jay Reso [Christian Cage], four individuals that were under contract to another company at the time that dropped is a big deal and it is them taking a step forward and once again honoring history and I loved the fact that they did that so selflessly."

The next chapter of Matt Hardy's career remains to be seen, and the possibilities are endless. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he stays with AEW, makes a surprise return to WWE, or shocks the world by signing elsewhere.

