"Let WWE fix that. HHH is great, right?" - Fans don't want Tony Khan to bring in 6 ft 4 in legend for a retirement match in AEW

Many pro wrestling fans on Twitter seemingly don't want to see a 6 ft 4 in WWE Hall of Famer retire in AEW. The name in question is Goldberg.

The 57-year-old star has been out of action for two years. Fans last saw him inside the squared circle at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Da Man's WWE contract expired after the show, and he has yet to return to the ring.

Goldberg's long-time WCW rival Sting retired at AEW Revolution 2024. A Twitter user recently voiced his desire to see Da Man have a proper retirement bout in the Jacksonville-based company. He wanted Tony Khan to hire the former WWE Universal Champion and give him a proper send-off.

Many AEW fans didn't like the idea and tweeted that the legend should retire in the Triple H-led company. Some Twitter users mentioned that Goldberg wouldn't fit in ongoing All Elite Wrestling storylines.

AEW star Will Ospreay wants to retire Billy Gunn

Will Ospreay recently expressed his desire to retire Billy Gunn. The 60-year-old wrestling legend joined the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2019 and is the reigning World Trios Championship alongside The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

At the Revolution media scrum, The Aerial Assassin disclosed his three goals in All Elite Wrestling, including retiring Billy Gunn:

“I'm looking forward to it, man. I'm here for three things. I'm here to win world titles, retire Billy Gunn, and get a Nando's sponsorship."

Ospreay wrestled his first match as an official member of the All Elite Wrestling roster at Revolution against Konosuke Takeshita. The intense bout ended with The Aerial Assassin picking up the win. He is set to face Kyle Fletcher in his next match.

Do you want to see Will Ospreay retire Billy Gunn in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

