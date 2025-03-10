Lionel Messi namedrop on AEW Revolution sparks fan outrage

By Sujay
Modified Mar 10, 2025 02:21 GMT
Lionel Messi and the AEW Revolution logo. (Image credits: Inter Miami &amp; AEW Twitter page)
Lionel Messi and the AEW Revolution logo [Image credits: Inter Miami & AEW in X/Twitter]page)

Lionel Messi was namedropped during the AEW Revolution PPV tonight and it sparked outrage from a section of fans. Some called it warranted, while others might call it over the top.

Messi is one of the most famous footballers on the planet and after making his name in Europe with the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain, moved to Inter Miami a few years back. His entry into the United States has garnered a lot of attention and rightly so.

AEW commentator Excalibur used Messi’s example and compared Kazuchika Okada to the South American star. He spoke about how Okada coming to AEW was like Messi coming to the MLS to join Inter Miami.

Fans reacted to AEW commentary about Lionel Messi [Credit: Fan reaction on X]
Fans reacted to AEW commentary about Lionel Messi [Credit: Fan reaction on X]

The fans did not take kindly to that comparison and called out the AEW commentator for making such a comparison. Some pointed out how lazy the comparison was while others pointed out how Excalibur indirectly implied that AEW was a retirement home.

Despite that, the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star successfully defended his title against Brody King to continue his reign as the Continental Champion. It will be interesting to see if and how the fallout from this will be in the coming days.

