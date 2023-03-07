"Lita is recruiting for WWE" - Twitterverse reacts as Women's Tag Champion is spotted with popular AEW duo

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has been out and about recently following her sensational return to the ring, where she became one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Becky Lynch. Following that, she has been spotted with some AEW stars.

All Elite Wrestling has taken over California for the better part of a week, with two episodes of Dynamite and Rampage taking place in the state. The Revolution pay-per-view took place at the State of the art Chase Center in San Francisco.

In the lead-up to the pay-per-view, the company also held a special bowling event where you could compete against some of AEW's most popular wrestlers. One person who thought they would have a go was Lita, who was seen getting photos with Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo.

This has caused a lot of people on social media to chip in with why they think the WWE Hall of Famer was there, and some believe she was on a scouting mission!

DemocraticCitizen @TranquiloFella @sammyguevara @AmyDumas @taymelo I can't wait for the WWE stans to harass Lita now (for NO good reason) just because she decided to have some fun with AEW talents. @sammyguevara @AmyDumas @taymelo I can't wait for the WWE stans to harass Lita now (for NO good reason) just because she decided to have some fun with AEW talents.

🇨🇦 @Jayyo250 @sammyguevara @AmyDumas @taymelo Sammy to WWE confirmed and Tay Conti back to WWE. Sammy to beat Austin Theory for the US title @sammyguevara @AmyDumas @taymelo Sammy to WWE confirmed and Tay Conti back to WWE. Sammy to beat Austin Theory for the US title

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @sammyguevara @AmyDumas @taymelo A WWE wrestler hanging out with AEW wrestlers? The IWC told me it was a war between them! @sammyguevara @AmyDumas @taymelo A WWE wrestler hanging out with AEW wrestlers? The IWC told me it was a war between them! 😂

Lita turned down an offer to join AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has brought in a number of WWE Hall of Famers over the years to not only bolster the in-ring roster but to also help the company grow backstage by offering advice.

One person who could have joined the likes of Sting, Jeff Jarrett, and Mark Henry was Lita, who revealed in an interview in 2022 that she had spoken with AEW in the past about potentially joining the Jacksonville-based company.

dani! 150 @MONEMILLIONS I honestly wonder how different the AEW Women’s Division would be if they got Lita in 2021 I honestly wonder how different the AEW Women’s Division would be if they got Lita in 2021

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that while she is more than happy to support the company, she chose to stay loyal to WWE due to the amount of time she has worked there.

