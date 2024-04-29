"Living rent free in Tony Khan's head" - Fans claim AEW took another shot at CM Punk with recent spot on TV

Former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk was seemingly referenced on the recent episode of Rampage.

The Best in The World was terminated from AEW over several months ago, but is still being referenced in the promotion. Recently, Tony Khan's promotion aired the All In 2023 backstage footage, where Punk got physical with Jack Perry after The Jungle Boy took a shot at The Second City Saint after using real glass for a spot in his match.

Meanwhile, it seems the Jacksonville-based promotion yet again used real glass for a car spot in a backstage brawl between Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta. Adding fuel to the fire, the official 'X' social media handle of AEW on TV shared a post of the clip of Beretta being slammed on the car windshield.

Expand Tweet

After the controversial post, a majority of fans immediately jumped to conclusions, claiming the company was referencing Punk yet again. Fans in the comment section of the post claimed that Punk was living rent-free in Tony Khan's head, another fan said, "Punk was right!"

Fans claim AEW is still referencing Punk by posting the above clip

CM Punk appeared off-air on WWE SmackDown recently

Although CM Punk is currently out of action due to injury, he is currently involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre. However, The Second City Saint has not been seen on TV after costing Drew the opportunity at the World Heavyweight Title on the RAW after WrestleMania 40.

Nonetheless, Punk was advertised to appear on the recent episode of SmackDown, but he wasn't seen on TV. Nevertheless, The Voice of The Voiceless addressed the crowd after the show went off-air.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it is still unclear when Punk will be medically cleared for an in-ring return. It will be interesting to see if the former champion makes an appearance on RAW in coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback