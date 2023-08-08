"LOL he slept on the couch that night" - Fans react to Julia Hart's subtle message for her fiance after getting banned from major AEW match

AEW star Julia Hart is slowly coming into her own since joining The House of Black and is a far cry from her days as a giddy cheerleader. Fans notably spotted her banning real-life fiance Lee Johnson to the couch on AEW Collision last week after she was chased away from ringside.

While she's not had a singles match in months, Hart has become a menace at ringside whenever members of The House of Black compete. Recently, Hart was heavily involved in Andrade El Idolo's feud with Buddy Matthews and was even pushed off a ladder during their last clash.

Last week, when the House defended their titles against Action Andretti & Darius Martin & Lee Johnson, she was surprisingly banned from ringside.

As she made her way to the locker room, some noted how she seemed to tell Lee Johnson that he was "not getting any." Fans quickly drew conclusions that the AEW star would be spending the night on the couch due to his role in having her ejected.

In the comment section of Twitter user @RealJackCassidy's tweet, many gleefully teased Johnson and pointed out how confident Julia Hart has become.

The Mad (Bat)Man @themagnus316 @RealJackCassidy Damn! Thats 🥶.



Respect.



And clearly do NOT piss that woman off.

Luis Roman @luicheponce @RealJackCassidy That's hilarious. @TheJuliaHart's a savage. Her growth from her cheerleader days until now is incredible. House of Black has been an absolute blessing for her career. pic.twitter.com/SQF2xdaatM

Kath @kath_fame @RealJackCassidy I love seeing her more confident every single time!

Max Jean @DatHoodedSniper @RealJackCassidy LOL he slept on the couch that night

Viper @VRVyper @RealJackCassidy Lee had to sleep on the couch, but poor Andretti was probably in traction after that match, because HOB beat the crap outta that guy

Sadly for Lee Johnson and his teammates Action Andretti and Darius Martin, the three proved unsuccessful in their attempt at the AEW Trios Championship.

It seems like Johnson might have had a terrible weekend after upsetting his fiancee and losing the major title shot too. Julia Hart has since commented on all the drama surrounding what she said on Saturday, seemingly confirming what everyone was speculating.

Andrade El Idolo recently apologized for hurting Julia Hart during his AEW match with Buddy Matthews

The House of Black took issue with Andrade after defeating Buddy Matthews in the two star's first ever Collision match. Shortly after, the faction repeatedly attacked El Idolo, and eventually had his black skeletal mask stolen.

At the end of the bout, Andrade used Julia Hart to take Matthews out and recapture his mask. Despite justly winning the bout, El Idolo still took to social media to apologize to Hart, and even urged her to continue with her life.

"I'm sorry @TheJuliaHart, I'm a gentleman and a Latino man but he has a strong partner and he had 2 decisions 1 @SNM_Buddy to fight for the mask 2 to give everything to save you. you are an amazing witch but forget about me!!!" El Idolo tweeted.

The House of Black will defend the Trios Championships against CMFTR on this week's episode of Collision. Interestingly, all members of the challengers' team are currently carrying gold, and if they end up victorious, the men could be the only current faction with multiple titles.

