“Lol they won’t" - Fans don’t think top WWE stars will appear on AEW TV for Mercedes Moné’s (fka Sasha Banks) major match

Mercedes Moné is rumored to make her AEW debut next month and fans think that her friends, WWE stars Bayley and Naomi will not attend her the event.

The CEO sustained an injury last year in May at NJPW Resurgence. According to reports, she has recovered and is potentially making her wrestling return at AEW Dynamite: Big Business show on March 13. Mone is popular from her run in WWE under the ring name Sasha Banks.

Bayley and Naomi are two WWE stars who share a close bond with Mercedes Moné. Therefore, there are chances that the two superstars might attend the AEW event next month to boost their friend’s morale. But the wrestling universe believes that it won’t happen as Bayley and Naomi are signed to WWE.

WWE and AEW are rival promotions and the fans think that WWE would allow their stars to attend their rival company’s event.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans stated that if Bayley and Naomi were to attend Dynamite: Big Business then they would have to be backstage as they can’t risk getting captured by the AEW camera.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW star Billie Starkz is excited about Mercedes Moné’s potential AEW debut

With each passing day, the wrestling world is buzzing more about the potential AEW debut of Mercedes Moné next month. Recently, AEW and ROH star Billie Starkz also commented on it during an interview on In The Weeds.

"It just means the world to me, watching the girls that I watched growing up, to say that I can now share a ring with them. It’s like a star-struck moment for me of, 'Oh, this is real.' I never thought this would be real," Starkz said.

Expand Tweet

The fans are eagerly waiting for Mercedes Moné's potential AEW debut. Chances are very high that it will happen as the former WWE star herself has teased multiple times about her rumored debut.

Are you excited for Mercedes' debut at Dynamite: Big Business? Let us know in the comments below.