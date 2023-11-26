"Look in my eyes you got cooked," "It's over bro" - Fans swarm Tony Khan's recent post after CM Punk's WWE return

The former AEW star CM Punk returned to WWE after nine years last night at WWE Survivor Series. The Best in the World was fired by AEW President Tony Khan a couple of months ago, and fans believe that AEW has suffered a huge loss after Punk's WWE return.

AEW CEO Tony Khan ran Collision and Rampage during the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He also made a post on Twitter about the main event of AEW Collision between Brody King and Eddie Kingston in the blue league of the Continental Classic Tournament.

Tony Khan tweeted the following on his official Twitter account:

"Thank you all watching #AEWCollision + #AEWRampage tonight! Now it's our TV main event with a 20 minute time limit, @Brodyxking vs Eddie Kingston in the Blue League of the @AEW Continental Classic tonight! There will be no outside interference, just a great match NOW on TNT!"

However, fans were quick to spam the comments section, and bashed the company for failing to handle the CM Punk situation when he was signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"It’s over bro. Shouldn’t have let the Bucks run the company."

Triple H comments on CM Punk's WWE return

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H recently commented on bringing CM Punk back to WWE after nine long years.

CM Punk returned to WWE last night on Survivor Series after getting fired by Tony Khan from All Elite Wrestling. Punk reportedly was involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, which led to his firing from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking at the Survivor Series press conference, Triple H explained how the deal was made between Punk and WWE:

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go."

The Game further added:

"And we'll figure out the rest of it from there. This came together super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point it was nothing but speculation, for most of the time it was speculation. It didn't really come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen. And then all of a sudden, it was happening. [0:01-1:15]

Which superstar you want to see CM Punk feud with after his WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

