"Looks like a jabroni to me" - Konnan hilariously reacts to AEW's newest signing

WCW legend Konnan is apparently not impressed with AEW's newest signing, Action Andretti.

Andretti worked sporadic AEW Dark appearances until making his television debut against Chris Jericho at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite. The 24-year-old shocked fans in attendance by defeating Le Champion with a clean pin in the middle of the ring.

He was immensely popular with the crowd throughout the contest, and the win had his name buzzing for days following. But not everyone has been convinced about his star power.

Speaking on the latest episode of Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan slammed Andretti as a "jabroni" and explained that simply winning a match will do nothing to build him into a star.

"Action Andretti came in who just looks like a jabroni to me I don't know who think he's a star, I guess [Chris] Jericho and Tony [Khan] but I don't see it yet and the promo he did later convinced me he's not a star. But let me explain something to you just because Daniel Garcia beats Bryan Danielson five times in a row or Action Andretti upsets Jericho that doesn't make you a star. It's a process," Konnan said. [From 03:25 - 03:49]

Andretti appeared once again this week to make the save as the JAS beat Ricky Starks in the ring. He had a promo segment later on the show but was confronted by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker before getting a fireball in the face from Chris Jericho.

Konnan explained how Ricky Starks is slowly making himself a star in AEW

On the flip side, Konnan continued to share immense praise for Ricky Starks. He explained that the Absolute is in the process of becoming a star and, as part of that process, lost to MJF in their world title match at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

The veteran sought to put forward the idea that it's not just winning that makes a star in wrestling.

"Like Ricky Starks right now is doing he's in the process of becoming a star. He's not a star yet so you know he lost to MJF they didn't totally bury him, they're giving him mic time, they're building him now, he's going against Jericho, he's not just beating people and he's a star that doesn't make you a star," said Konnan. [From 3:49 to 4:09]

Ricky Starks challenged for the AEW title at Winter is Coming after winning the World Title Eliminator Tournament and Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. His bout was also for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, which has only ever been held by MJF. Unfortunately, Starks was unable to get a victory over the Salt of the Earth.

What have you made of Action Andretti thus far? Let us know in the comments below.

