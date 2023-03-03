"Looks like they need #TheTribleChief #RomanReigns" - Twitter reacts as AEW Dynamite sees big drop in ratings this week

The latest ratings for AEW Dynamite have been released, and the show's viewership declined from the previous week.

The March 1 episode of Dynamite drew 833,000 viewers, down from the 1.028 million viewers that the show drew on February 22. In the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.27 rating, also down from the previous week's 0.35 rating.

Despite declining ratings, AEW is still ranked #3 on cable in the key 18-49 demographic for the night. The NBA on ESPN was back this week and led in the demo on cable after being off last week during the All-Star break.

The latest Dynamite episode featured Powerhouse Hobbs winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a shot at the TNT Championship. Orange Cassidy and Danhausen also won the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale to secure the final spot in the Revolution four-way World Tag Team Title match. This episode served as the go-home show for Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view event.

Following the recent drop in ratings for Dynamite, some fans took to Twitter to suggest that AEW should sign WWE's Roman Reigns or that owner Tony Khan should make a major announcement every week to draw in more viewers.

It will be interesting to see how the company responds to this rating dip and whether it changes its approach in the coming weeks.

What else went down during this week's AEW Dynamite?

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured six matches, including two title bouts. Hook defended his FTW Championship against Matt Hardy, while Orange Cassidy took on Big Bill for the All-Atlantic Championship.

Additionally, the main event featured Bryan Danielson and MJF having a segment where they spoke ahead of their title match at Revolution.

Other matches included Chris Jericho facing off against Peter Avalon and Riho taking on Toni Storm. The episode was highly anticipated by fans, as it was the final show before the much-awaited Revolution pay-per-view event.

What are your thoughts on this week's Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

