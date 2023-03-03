Create

"Looks like they need #TheTribleChief #RomanReigns" - Twitter reacts as AEW Dynamite sees big drop in ratings this week

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Mar 03, 2023 07:19 IST
Roman Reigns(left); Tony Khan(right)
Roman Reigns(left); Tony Khan(right)

The latest ratings for AEW Dynamite have been released, and the show's viewership declined from the previous week.

The March 1 episode of Dynamite drew 833,000 viewers, down from the 1.028 million viewers that the show drew on February 22. In the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.27 rating, also down from the previous week's 0.35 rating.

Despite declining ratings, AEW is still ranked #3 on cable in the key 18-49 demographic for the night. The NBA on ESPN was back this week and led in the demo on cable after being off last week during the All-Star break.

The latest Dynamite episode featured Powerhouse Hobbs winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match to earn a shot at the TNT Championship. Orange Cassidy and Danhausen also won the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale to secure the final spot in the Revolution four-way World Tag Team Title match. This episode served as the go-home show for Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view event.

Following the recent drop in ratings for Dynamite, some fans took to Twitter to suggest that AEW should sign WWE's Roman Reigns or that owner Tony Khan should make a major announcement every week to draw in more viewers.

Check out the reactions below:

@NewsXero Looks like they need #TheTribleChief #RomanReigns
@wrestlenomics @BrandonThurston Tony will have two special announcements next week.
@wrestlenomics Good hopefully Tony khan learns and do better
@wrestlenomics @TonyKhan might want to bring back @CMPunk that’s a special announcement that matters https://t.co/C13lH7McT4
@wrestlenomics Tony Khan for “Major Announcer of the Year”
@wrestlenomics Tony khan the only draw in that company
@wrestlenomics Special announcements is where it's at.
@wrestlenomics booker of year lady and gents 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@wrestlenomics @WrestlePurists Tony better have an announcement every week….
Tony Khan a few days later “I have another big announcement” 😭 twitter.com/wrestlenomics/…
This isn't a surprise really. Tony Khan played us with that "big" announcement last week lmao #AEW twitter.com/wrestlenomics/…

It will be interesting to see how the company responds to this rating dip and whether it changes its approach in the coming weeks.

What else went down during this week's AEW Dynamite?

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured six matches, including two title bouts. Hook defended his FTW Championship against Matt Hardy, while Orange Cassidy took on Big Bill for the All-Atlantic Championship.

Additionally, the main event featured Bryan Danielson and MJF having a segment where they spoke ahead of their title match at Revolution.

FIGHTING WORDS from the Challenger @bryandanielson to #AEW World Champion @The_MJF, ahead of their 60 Minute Iron Man Match for the title THIS SUNDAY at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! https://t.co/qwJTmijKxV

Other matches included Chris Jericho facing off against Peter Avalon and Riho taking on Toni Storm. The episode was highly anticipated by fans, as it was the final show before the much-awaited Revolution pay-per-view event.

What are your thoughts on this week's Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...