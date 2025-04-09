Loud 'f*ck you' chants break out for former AEW World Champion during live WWE show 

NSFW chants against a certain former AEW World Champion came out during a recent WWE show as the fans began to call him out. This comes after the individual in question got into a recent conflict with a Hall of Famer.

Ad

Swerve Strickland has often been a vocal and strong-minded individual. Recently, he has gotten into a feud of sorts with Booker T, as he called out the veteran for not fighting for the rights of black wrestlers in WWE. He even went as far as suddenly bringing him up and cussing him out after AEW Dynasty went off-air this past weekend.

WWE fans looked to get back at him as they rained down "f**k you Swerve" chants during tonight's episode of NXT. Booker T was at the commentary desk and was seen smiling while all of this was happening.

Ad

Trending

Footage of the moment can be found below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Booker T reacts to Swerve Strickland cussing him out at AEW Dynasty

Swerve mentioning Booker T went viral on social media, as he brought him up out of nowhere after his shocking loss to Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty.

The veteran reacted to the moment on a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. He mentioned how he did not want to get upset about it but gave Strickland advice instead. Booker mentioned how this was a wrong move on Swerve's part, as instead of the focus being on him being robbed of the world title, what fans may remember will be his speech post-show and how he cussed the WWE Hall of Famer out in public.

Ad

“I'm not gonna even get upset about it. I'm going to give Swerve Strickland a little bit of advice, just a little bit. That advice would be, don't be talking about something other than the pay-per-view at the end of the night. That's the main event and the last thing people are going to remember. The last people are going to remember is me, my name being said. I'm sure Tony Khan don't appreciate the news, the headline not being what happened at Dynasty with all the matches. They're talking about Booker T. That was a bad move.” [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Expand Tweet

This has been an interesting situation, to say the least, and it's not the first time that big names associated with AEW and WWE have gotten into it. It remains to be seen if this will be the last we hear of the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More