"Main event before Punk," "Poor CM Punk" - Fans erupt after WWE features top AEW stars during WrestleMania XL

WWE featured top AEW stars during WrestleMania XL, which was surprising to many fans. Therefore, they logged on to X to react to it.

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns and captured the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. During the event, the Stamford-based promotion aired a WrestleMania package to hype up the match. The montage featured The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho, who all are AEW stars.

Editor and publisher of Figure Four Weekly and Wrestling Observer Live host Bryan Alvarez recently logged onto his X account to react to WWE showing AEW stars in their footage. He wrote:

"Young Bucks just got their WrestleMania moment."

Expand Tweet

The WWE universe gathered in the comment section to react to his statement. This is what the fans had to say.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

CM Punk sends a warning to Cody Rhodes following the latter's WWE WrestleMania victory

Cody Rhodes finally got to finish his story at WrestleMania XL after waiting for the moment for so long. He planted three Cross Rhodes on his opponent, The Tribal Chief, to grab the victory.

Following his victory, ESPN caught up with CM Punk and asked him to share some comments on The American Nightmare completing his story. The Best in the World warned the new champ of the upcoming challenges that lie ahead.

"Listen, a black belt is a white belt that didn't quit, right? He just earned his black belt. And unlike his finishing maneuver, we are no longer at a crossroads; I think the path is clear to possibly the Cody Rhodes era. But, I will warn him. It is much harder to stay on top than it is to get there. We all saw how hard it was for him to get there. There are a lot of people gunning for him," he said.

CM Punk was also present at Mania 40, although he was not scheduled to wrestle due to his injured triceps. He was present in the commentary section during Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre's match.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you also think that Cody Rhodes' journey will be more difficult now that he is a champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion