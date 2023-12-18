Major AEW faction open to recruiting a female star

An AEW star has revealed that a new member may join a four-membered faction. The faction in question is La Faccion Ingobernable.

LFI currently consists of El Toro Blanco, Dralistico, Preston Vance and Jose The Assistant currently.

Recently, a Twitter user asked if LFI would ever recruit a female member. Jose replied that he and Rush are planning to have a female star in their faction.

"Good question. RUSH @rushtoroblanco and I have discussed this topic before. The answer is Yes." wrote Jose The Assistant.

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette once said that AEW star Rush should've been fired for his misconduct

Many veterans have slammed Rush for his match against Jack Perry which took place in May 2023. Several think that the current La Faccion Ingobernable member did business for himself in that match as he brutally attacked Perry.

Jim Cornette says that Rush should feel lucky that he wasn't fired by AEW for his actions.

"I think that Rush is a complete idiot. I think that he's convinced that he is somehow a star, and whether he is in Mexico or not, he has not been presented that way here. I think that furthermore he is an unprofessional, I think that--as I said, 30 years ago, if this match happened, he would have got kicked out of him, either in the ring or in the locker room by the guy he was doing it to, but as I said it's Jungle Boy," he said.

Jim Cornette then added :

"Let's face it, he wouldn't have been able to do anything about it if he had, not in the ring or not in the locker room afterwards, look at Rush and look at Jungle Boy. But the fact that this guy Rush was not immediately asked to leave the premises, and never return again after this display indicates that the veterans in the company have no power," said Cornette.

Expand Tweet

In LFI's latest bout, the team lost to Big Bill and Ricky Starks in a four way match involving The Kings Of The Black Throne and FTR.

Which female AEW star do you think will suit the most in the faction? Tell us in the comments section below.