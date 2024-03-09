Major AEW star drops a possible hint at reuniting with Ricky Starks someday

A top AEW star has hinted at a potential reunion with Ricky Starks on social media. The talent in question is Powerhouse Hobbs.

The 33-year-old star has emerged as a major player in the Jacksonville-based promotion since his debut in July 2020. Despite initially coming to the aid of Jon Moxley as a babyface, Hobbs aligned himself with Team Taz later that year, joining HOOK, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks.

Hobbs teamed with The Absolute in 2022, and the duo competed in a three-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks and eventual winners Swerve In Our Glory in July on Dynamite. Two weeks later, on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen 2022, the California native turned on Starks after losing the FTW Championship to HOOK.

Hobbs' betrayal led to the formal dissolution of Team Taz. He handily defeated Starks at All Out 2022, but the latter avenged his loss in an unsanctioned match on Rampage Grand Slam later that month. The two men also faced off in the Owen Hart Foundation 2023 Men's Tournament semi-finals, with the former NWA World Television Champion emerging victorious.

Taking to X/Twitter, Powerhouse Hobbs shared a photograph of him and Starks performing their signature entrance, seemingly teasing a possible reunion.

"This s*** was (fire emoji)," wrote Hobbs.

Check out Hobbs' tweet here.

It remains to be seen whether the two rivals reconcile and reform their team somewhere down the line. Starks has been absent from television since he and Big Bill lost the World Tag Team Championship to Sting and Darby Allin on the February 7, 2024 edition of Dynamite.

Tony Khan clarified that Ricky Starks was still with AEW

Ricky Starks has become one of the most popular stars of All Elite Wrestling. With wins over the likes of Chris Jericho and CM Punk, the 30-year-old has amazed fans with his in-ring performances and character work.

Rumors were circulating recently which suggested that Starks was no longer with the promotion, although they have been debunked. Tony Khan himself addressed the issue during the Revolution 2024 media scrum.

Khan revealed that Ricky Starks was still All Elite despite speculations to the contrary. The CEO of All Elite Wrestling also praised the Louisiana native for his role in Sting's AEW career.

"I don't know what the rumor is. Ricky is part of AEW. Ricky is definitely still under contract in AEW. I haven't seen that. Ricky was a big part of Sting's run. He was Sting's first match in AEW. Ricky and Big Bill. I'm very grateful, and I've said that to Ricky too, both right after the match and since, very grateful."

It remains to be seen when Ricky Starks makes his next appearance in All Elite Wrestling.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Ricky Starks return as a singles star in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion