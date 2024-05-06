Major AEW star is as over as Jey Uso is in WWE right now, according to fans

Jey Uso has been one of the most popular stars in WWE for a while now, as everywhere that he has been, the crowd has been red hot behind him. But some fans believe that a top AEW star is at his level currently. This would be Swerve Strickland.

Swerve currently stands as the AEW World Champion and all the momentum has been on his side for some time now. This began during his feud with Hangman Adam Page in September and has only been increasing with each passing week. He now stands as one of the most 'over' stars in the industry today.

On Twitter, a discourse began following Jey Uso's entrance at Backlash: France last weekend, which saw a huge reaction for him from the crowd. This started a discussion as to whether there was anyone in the AEW roster who could generate a similar reaction.

Fans immediately named Swerve Strickland to be the one who had the chance to generate a similar reaction. He has gotten great reactions from the crowd during his entrances, whether this was during a weekly episode of the promotion or at a pay-per-view.

"swerve..." a fan brought up.

"Swerve does. As much as I love WWE, c’mon," a fan commented.

"I’d say Swerve is the only one people can say is even remotely close in terms of crowd interaction," another claimed.

Others brought up how the size of the crowd would be the test. For them, if it was an AEW event, the crowd would have given him a similar reaction. One fan joked saying that this could be the case if the promotion had consistently big crowds. Another fan named others who could do the same including the likes of MJF and Will Ospreay.

"Umm, the crowd was insane. If it was an AEW PPV, it would have been just as nuts," a fan claimed.

"Swerve, MJF, final countdown Bryan Danielson, Osprey, Mercedes," replied another.

"Swerve could if AEW crowds had enough people, lol," another commented.

Wrestling veteran says Swerve Strickland has all the makings to be a star in AEW

Recently, on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno got to talk about Swerve's run as AEW World Champion so far. He was all praise for him as he seemingly checked all the boxes to be a star.

He praised him for having great mic skills and how great of a performer he was in the ring. All this coming together was also what he believed helped him become an instant star during his push.

"He sticks out. He's not sticking out because of the color of his skin. He's sticking out because he's an excellent performer. You know, he checks all the boxes, and plus, it got him over huge when he went out there and just torched guys on the mic out of nowhere... Bro, you know what got him over is the fact that Adam Page let him roast him on the mic, and just like took it, and just walked off, and that again made him a more important character... You don't want to go head-to-head with Swerve on the mic. He can roast you, you know,' Inferno said. [3:52-4:25]

Later this month, he'll have his next major obstacle as he puts his world title on the line against Christian Cage at Double or Nothing 2024.