Major AEW star shares seemingly brazen reaction to Vince McMahon's WWE return

Vince McMahon has now officially returned to WWE's corporate wing after many believed that he had permanently stepped away from the promotion. In light of McMahon's status with the promotion, MJF took to Twitter to make sure his road to WWE is still clear.

Maxwell Jacobs Friedman has been threatening to jump to WWE since before Vince McMahon's brief retirement. Even now, while being the AEW World Champion, Friedman still hasn't abandoned his much-proclaimed "Bidding War of 2024," which he's touted since it was revealed that his contract expires that year.

In light of Vince McMahon's alleged plan to sell off WWE, MJF hilariously took to Twitter to declare his love for some of the potential buyers of the behemoth promotion.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I feel like I don’t talk enough about how much I love



- Comcast (NBC Universal)

- Fox

- Disney

- Warner Bros Discovery

- Netflix

- Amazon

- Endeavor Group Holdings

And

- Liberty Media I feel like I don’t talk enough about how much I love - Comcast (NBC Universal)- Fox - Disney- Warner Bros Discovery- Netflix- Amazon- Endeavor Group Holdings And- Liberty Media

Tony Khan was once the sweetheart of pro wrestling, but ever since Triple H began running Creative in WWE, fans have begun to turn on the AEW President. With McMahon back in WWE and rumors of the promotion being sold off, will the consensus about AEW begin to change online?

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

AEW President Tony Khan also notably took a hilarious jab at Vince McMahon's return

This past Friday, news began to flood in about McMahon's return to WWE, with many frantically believing he'd take control of the creative process behind the promotion as well. Due to this, many began wondering if all the stars rumored to be on their way back to WWE have now changed their minds.

Tony Khan seemingly didn't miss the buzz online, as he added a subtle jab to WWE's current situation in his weekly Rampage Tweet.

"Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours! I wonder why... It must be belated holiday spirit. See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live, Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT," Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

I wonder why...



It must be belated holiday spirit.



See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of

Friday Night

Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT

TONIGHT Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours!I wonder why...It must be belated holiday spirit.See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live,Friday Night #AEWRampage #BattleOfTheBelts , back-to-back LIVEStarting at 10pm ET/9pm CTTONIGHT

AEW's alleged divided locker room might just take a different turn with the controversial Vince McMahon back in a prominent seat in WWE. Could stars like Andrade El Idolo and CM Punk work even harder to repair things with AEW? Could the legendary William Regal now regret his decision?

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes