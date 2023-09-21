Major heel turn on Dynamite: Grand Slam! Top AEW stars recreate infamous WrestleMania 19 spot

AEW Grand Slam saw one of the most unexpected heel turns and alliances in recent memory.

Sammy Guevara turned on his mentor, Chris Jericho, and aligned himself with none other than Don Callis.

Jericho and Guevara were involved in a hellacious match before the shocking heel turn. The Ocho and his protege went toe to toe and had a great match. Jericho, however, prevailed and won the match after hitting a code breaker, countering Sammy's attempted shooting star press off the top rope.

After the match, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho went over to Sammy Guevara to extend a hand of friendship and also congratulate his student on a great match. Guevara initially hugged Jericho and, just when everything seemed to be going right, turned heel by kicking Jericho down low.

It had shades of WrestleMania 19 when Chris Jericho did the same thing to Shawn Michaels. What was also interesting is that Sammy Guevara’s ring gear was similar to what Jericho wore back then.

Now that Sammy Guevara’s heel turn is complete, it will be interesting how the Don Callis-Chris Jericho rivalry will pan out. Will Chris Jericho go after Guevara alone or will he focus his attention on Don Callis? Only time will tell.

