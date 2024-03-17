Major shot taken at Triple H and WWE executive during AEW Collision

Earlier tonight on Collision, some viewers noticed some shots taken at top WWE figures Triple H and Nick Khan during the live broadcast.

Fan signs in AEW are usually not filtered in any manner, and this can be about the craziest or most random things. One spectator decided to use the platform to speak his mind about a recent controversy.

During the live stream of tonight's episode of AEW Collision, a Twitter user spotted a fan sign targeting The Game and Khan. While Kyle O'Reilly was making his entrance for his long-awaited in-ring return, the camera panned to the crowd, and various signs held by the spectators were seen on television.

A fan held a sign claiming that Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan "knew everything." This could be a reference to the recent misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon.

"HHH and Nick Khan knew everything," the sign read.

You can view the fan sign in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, former WWE employee Janel Grant recently filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing the latter of sex trafficking. The former WWE Chairman has since resigned from TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors "out of respect" and denied the allegations.

Poll : Did you enjoy this week's episode of Collision? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion