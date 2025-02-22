Major WWE Superstar on issues during AEW run: "It was probably personal"

A current WWE Superstar recently broke their silence regarding how things went down between him and AEW, eventually leading to his departure. He claims that these issues were more personal than professional.

Ricky Saints' (fka Ricky Starks) last match in the Tony Khan-led promotion was in March last year. He spent almost a year waiting to be utilized, and his contract eventually ran its course, allowing him to move to WWE. Since then, he has debuted on NXT and signed a contract with the brand.

During his recent appearance on Busted Open After Dark, The Absolute One spoke about the issues he had with AEW over the past year. He believed that these were more personal than professional. He also claimed that he did not know the reasons for this starting, but noted that this was not due to the times where he was spotted attending WWE shows in the past.

"It was probably personal. Because if it was professional, it wouldn't have happened this way. That's how I believe it. That's not to disparage anyone there, just so we're clear... There's nothing disparaging for me to say. What I am saying is the truth that I don't know exactly what it was, and if you point to those two times that I was caught on footage at WWE, I can tell you that you're wrong."

He continued by saying how it could not have been due to his in-ring performances as well, as he always gave nothing less than 1000 percent of his effort.

"Some people will say, 'We could tell he was phoning it in.' Bulls***. There's never a match of mine in my entire career that I gave less than 1,000 percent. You can jump off a cliff with that opinion because it's not even real. Don't disrespect me and say I gave something less than a 1,000 percent. That is not in my bones. There is no part of my body that I am capable of doing that." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Tony Khan reportedly believed Ricky Saints wanted to go to WWE due to Cody Rhodes

It is no secret that Ricky Saints has several close friends in WWE, including Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill, with whom he still keeps in contact after they left AEW. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned that Tony Khan thought Cody Rhodes was the reason Ricky wanted to leave AEW.

Ricky Saints asked for his release at one point, but seeing as this was not granted, he just waited for his contract to come to an end. Both sides never reached an agreement for a re-signing, so he left as soon as this ended and debuted in NXT.

"Tony Khan reportedly believed that Ricky Starks wanted to leave AEW due to his connection and relationship with Cody Rhodes." (H/T - Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

The possibilities are endless now for the former AEW Tag Team Champion, and he may thrive better in this new company of his. It remains to be seen if he'll eventually find himself alongside Cody Rhodes in the near future.

