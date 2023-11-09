"Make your own storyline instead of copying", "This could get me seated" - Fans erupt at the possibility of AEW copying major WWE storyline

AEW has copied many WWE angles before and, according to some fans, the company may have once again booked a story from the past on the recent AEW Dynamite.

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently announced the signing of Mariah May with the company, who appeared on the recent edition of Dynamite in a backstage interview, possibly kicking off a major storyline, which fans believe is very similar to a WWE storyline.

On the November 8, 2023, edition of Dynamite, Mariah May was introduced to the fans in a backstage interview with RJ City. The brand-new AEW star spoke excitingly about Tony Storm, who inspired her to wrestle in Japan and acted as a fan girl of The Timeless One.

However, on Twitter, many fans have pointed out that the angle is very similar to the storyline between Mickie James and Trish Stratus:

Former Women's Champion Trish Stratus wants Mickie James and Victoria in the WWE Hall of Fame

Former Women's Champion Trish Stratus wants WWE to induct Mickie James and Victoria into the Hall of Fame.

The three women changed the landscape of women's wrestling as Victoria competed in the first-ever women's steel cage match against Lita on RAW in 2003. Micke James and Trish Stratus are two of the best female stars in WWE history. The duo even had one of the best storylines in the company from October 2005 to June 2006.

The story saw Mickie James being obsessed with Trish Stratus and wouldn't leave her alone, which led to a rivalry and a match for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago, Illinois.

During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classis, Trish Stratus stated that both Mickie James and Victoria deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame:

"The aforementioned Mickie James, that’s for sure. I’d like to Victoria [get inducted]. Soon would be great. I think she’s well deserving. I think she’s underrated [...] I feel like when we were [competing], women’s wrestling was just turning the corner as far as being taken serious. Those matches with her that people [see] like, ‘Oh, this actually legit, and this is a viable part of the entire show.’ So yeah, Victoria for the Hall of Fame," said Stratus. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

