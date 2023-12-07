"MAKE THE CALL ADAM", "Make it happen Tony Khan" – Fans beg Edge to ask current WWE Star for help after being robbed of AEW TNT title win

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) had a rough outing on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, which took place last night. The Rated R Superstar was robbed of a potential TNT Championship win in front of his fans in Montreal, Canada.

During the main event, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage slugged it out for the TNT Championship in their first singles match in almost 13 years. In the closing moments, Nick Wayne's mother, Shayna Wayne, came out to clobber Copeland with the TNT belt while the referee, Bryce Remsburg, was knocked out. This allowed Captain Charisma to hit Copeland with Killswitch and stomp his neck on the title to pick up the victory.

Shayna's actions came two weeks after Copeland gave her son a Con-Chair-To right in front of her on Dynamite. There's no word on whether she'll be a part of The Patriarchy faction, but fans are already mapping out plans to prolong their program.

Now that Copeland appears to be all alone in his ongoing feud with Christian Cage, fans want him to call his wife, Beth Phoenix, for backup. However, some people are under the belief that The Glamazon might still be under contract with WWE.

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) comments on the possibility of Beth Phoenix joining AEW

Shortly after his electric AEW debut, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) discussed the idea of his wife Beth Phoenix following his footsteps to AEW, and here's what he had to say about it:

"I mean, anytime I get to be close to Beth, obviously, I'm going to, you know, be super excited about that. I don't know about the possibilities of that in the foreseeable future. But, you know, I love being around her, obviously, and we've had a blast when we did get to work together."

Phoenix was in attendance for his husband's last WWE match against Sheamus on the August 18 episode of SmackDown and hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity ever since. Only time will tell whether she's contractually free to show up in AEW and insert herself into a feud with The Patriarchy.

