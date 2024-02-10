"Makes no sense. It's about the numbers after" - Fans erupt after major update for Mercedes Moné's rumored AEW debut show

AEW President Tony Khan's announcement regarding Mercedes Moné has been the talk of the town and has also generated lot of mixed reactions.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, he announced that the March 13 episode of their flagship show will be a 'Big Business' edition at TD Garden, Boston. This is Mercedes' hometown.

This announcement has seemingly confirmed the arrival of hottest free agent, Mercedes Moné. Reports of her joining the Jacksonville-based promotion have been circulating for months now.

Recent reports say that the pre-sale tickets of the Boston show sold out in a mere 12 minutes.

"The pre-sale tickets for AEW: Big Business at TD Garden sold out in 12 minutes. Mercedes Moné is a DRAW," a user wrote.

The news took fans by storm as some thought it was easy to sell out in the star's hometown.

Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Jim Cornette is not a fan of Mercedes Moné's possible AEW debut

While speaking on his Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru podcast, he said that the former WWE Superstar will lose relevance as the time goes by.

“As far as continued long-term being one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business, for her, that day is over. 'Cause now, the longer she is out of the WWE, and you know the more she is in this, you can't deny that more people thought that Paige was a big deal before Paige came back and showed she was not a big deal on this program. So that's what's gonna happen here. Mercedes Mone is gonna come in, however long it's gonna take. She is not gonna be a big deal, and you know that will be the end of that," Cornette said.

It will be interesting to see how things work out going forward for the star and AEW.

Do you think AEW will utilize Mercedes properly? Let us know in the comments section below.

