"Mandy [Rose] is all elite?", "AEW bound?" - Fans make wild predictions about the released WWE star's future after her cryptic tease

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose set off a flurry of speculation throughout the wrestling world with her recent cryptic tweet.

Mandy Rose rebooted her WWE career when she returned to NXT in July 2021. She rejoined the NXT roster and immediately made an impact by recruiting Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to form Toxic Attraction. The trio were among the most dominant groups in NXT history.

Rose, who held the NXT Women's Championship for an impressive 413 days alongside her Toxic Attraction allies, suffered an unexpected loss to Roxanne Perez in December 2022. Shortly after, she was released from WWE due to her involvement in producing adult content on her exclusive FanTime page.

Notably, Mandy Rose holds the record of being the third-longest-reigning Women’s Champion in the history of the black and gold brand. Despite her absence from the wrestling scene since her release, Rose's tweet has sparked excitement among fans.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Speculation has run wild on Twitter, with fans predicting that Mandy Rose might find her way to AEW under the leadership of Tony Khan. Others have gone as far as to anticipate her grand return at the historic All In event at Wembley Stadium in London this weekend.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mandy Rose's tweet has ignited a fire of speculation among the fans, and they can't wait to see what's next for the former NXT Women's Champion.

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose addresses her unexpected release

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has suddenly released late last year, leaving fans dumbfounded. Rose recently addressed the controversy surrounding her departure from WWE.

In an interview with New York Post, the 33-year-old stated that she was not informed that the explicit images on FanTime were the primary factor contributing to her termination.

"I wasn’t told about racy images, I wasn’t told about anything else. I was told about the subscription-based platform."

Rose also pointed out that the promotion was fine when she posted a picture of herself with the NXT titles:

"What’s the definition of racy? The photo of me with two titles – I was completely naked underneath, that’s considered a racy photo, right?" Rose said.

The former superstar was recently asked about a potential return to wrestling in the future. While she doesn't rule out a future return, she's also been making an absurd amount of money with her FanTime account.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose in AEW under Tony Khan's leadership? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot