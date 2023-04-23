"Mandy Rose finally joining AEW?" - Twitter erupts with wild predictions ahead of Tony Khan's segment on Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is set to feature a segment with Tony Khan, who has unfortunately begun to draw criticism online for his frequent announcements. In light of his latest scheduled appearance, fans took to Twitter to speculate whether he's making another "huge announcement."

One of the biggest announcements Tony Khan made was when he revealed that he had purchased Ring of Honor. Fans initially erupted with praise and enthusiasm, but his handling of the prestigious promotion eventually garnered striking criticism.

In response to Twitter user @WrestlingCovers' speculation on what Khan's latest appearance will be, many fans made their own predictions. Quite a few bashed the news, but some speculated that it could be a window to adjust the Four Pillars feud or even Mandy Rose's AEW debut.

Michael Reiß @AEWildOnes @WrestlingCovers It's not specified that an announcement going to be made, probably about the the Four Pillars Tournament. @WrestlingCovers It's not specified that an announcement going to be made, probably about the the Four Pillars Tournament.

Mike Davis @m1keyd99 @WrestlingCovers Who cares, I can’t believe he keeps doing this even when the ratings clearly don’t go up for it @WrestlingCovers Who cares, I can’t believe he keeps doing this even when the ratings clearly don’t go up for it💀💀

Just Jordan @J_Osselait @WrestlingCovers The Ratings are down again, obviously he found something to say @WrestlingCovers The Ratings are down again, obviously he found something to say

Andrej @Andrej80s @WrestlingCovers I swear this happens at least once a month at this point and is usually pointless @WrestlingCovers I swear this happens at least once a month at this point and is usually pointless

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana @WrestlingCovers this probably gonna be the united center show or announcing the saturday show @WrestlingCovers this probably gonna be the united center show or announcing the saturday show

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for Dynamite, but it could be any one of the predictions fans have been making. Either way, fans will have to catch the show to see what the AEW President has to say.

Missed out on the recent AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

What's the likelihood of Mandy Rose making an AEW debut at this stage?

Ever since Rose was released from WWE, fans have been anxious about what her next move will be. Many have held on to the belief that she could be debuting in All Elite Wrestling, but if her recent Tweet is anything to go by, Rose might be planning a very different route.

Mandy Rose recently took to Twitter to share a rumor that a BAYWATCH remake is in development, leading fans to believe that the former WWE Superstar might be considering a jump into the small screen instead.

At this stage, the cast of the rumored remake has not been confirmed. Notably, former WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was cast in the critically panned Baywatch 2016 movie, and if Mandy Rose is planning to appear on the show, she'd be the second WWE-associated star to do so.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes