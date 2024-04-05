Mark Henry seems to know what happened between Adam Copeland and Tony Khan before AEW promo directed at CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently provided an insight into the conversation between AEW CEO Tony Khan and Adam Copeland before the latter's Dynamite promo.

The Rated R Superstar kicked off this week's edition of Dynamite with a passionate promo. Adam Copeland seemingly answered CM Punk's recent comments about AEW and Tony Khan in the promo and stated that All Elite Wrestling is where the best wrestle. Copeland asked the fans not to believe what they heard on social media and concluded the promo by revealing that he would end his career in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry claimed that Tony Khan did not have any hand in Adam Copeland's promo.

"I guarantee you, Adam [Copeland] walked up to Tony and said, 'Tony, I need to put this fire out. This is what I'm gonna say in a roundabout way, it's nothing structured. I'm gonna go out there and straighten this sh*t out.' Tony felt him and was like, 'Alright, how much time do you need?' But we can sit here and debate all we want to, Adam is an emotional guy and he let his heart out to let the fans know. Tony didn't have to tell him to say nothing, I know that guy, he's emotional." [15:53 - 17:13]

The promo gained a massive reaction from fans, both in attendance and online.

Bully Ray shared his thoughts on Adam Copeland's AEW Dynamite promo

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently commented on Adam Copeland's passionate promo on Dynamite this past week. The veteran questioned whether Adam Copeland was sent by CEO Tony Khan to comfort the fans after CM Punk's controversial comments on MMA Hour.

Bully Ray stated on the Busted Open podcast that he felt Copeland was doing damage control for AEW.

"The first note that I took was 'Adam Copeland is doing damage control for AEW'. I'm gonna pose a question for you guys right off the back before I even get into Copeland's promo. You heard it, you saw his enthusiasm, you could hear the tone and inflection in his voice. Did you buy into what Adam Copeland was saying? Do you think Adam Copeland was speaking from the heart tonight? Or do you think Adam Copeland was given marching orders and told go out there and cut me a passionate promo about the state of the company?" [2:41 - 3:26]

Adam Copeland joined All Elite Wrestling at the WrestleDream PPV event in 2023. The Rated R Superstar has quickly become one of the important parts of the company since then and he currently holds the TNT Title.

