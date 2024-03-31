Massive WWE reference during AEW Collision

A massive WWE reference was dropped on the latest episode of AEW Collision and it involved Billy Gunn. Gunn was out with The Acclaimed when he dropped this reference.

Billy Gunn was particularly angry at Jay White after he and his sons Austin and Colten Gunn invaded his house on Friday during Rampage. They ran away after Billy showed up with his wife.

The former DX member was speaking about what had happened on Friday when he dropped one of the most obvious WWE references that had fans and even Tony Schiavone chuckling. He rolled back the clock and used one of his old tag team partners, Road Dogg’s catchphrase. He used that to point out how many arenas he had sold out over the course of his career.

“Your a** better call somebody.” [0:44 - 0:47]

Jay White will now take on Billy Gunn next week on AEW Dynamite and no doubt it's going to be a very emotionally charged match. Tensions have been running high between the two men ever since Jay White took a steel chair to Billy Gunn on AEW Dynamite: Big Business earlier this month.

