Matt Cardona (Fka Zack Ryder) recently reacted to an upcoming AEW match featuring two of the Jacksonville-based company's top stars. The match in question is between Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) and Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at the December 6 edition of Dynamite.

Since his AEW debut at Wrestledream last month, the Rated R Superstar has been involved in a rivalry with his long-time friend and TNT Champion, Christian Cage. While they were in opposite teams in a trios match at Full Gear, the former WWE Superstars have not yet faced each other in a singles match in the Jacksonville-based company. Before the clash, Copeland took to social media to revisit his history with the Patriarch.

"For 40 years we’ve been through everything together. Triumphs. Losses. Births. Deaths. Forced retirements. Wednesday on @aew Dynamite we face each for the first time in 13 years. We haven’t wrestled each other for a title in 22 years. The TNT Championship. After both being told we’d never do this again. In Canada. Main Event. Bring it Montreal. I will. #copevscage," wrote Adam Copeland.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona had a three-word reaction to the post

"I’ll be watching…," wrote Matt Cardona.

Here is the post:

AEW could be in trouble due to controversial moment featuring Adam Copeland on Dynamite - Reports

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were involved in an in-ring promo segment, during which the Rated R Superstar challenged Cage to a singles match.

During the segment, Christian tried to low-blow the 11-time WWE Champion, but the latter fended off the attack and uttered, "Go f*ck yourself" to the TNT Champion. The F-word reportedly aired live uncensored to all parts of the world.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the incident and said it could prove troublesome for Tony Khan's promotion.

“Then he told him to ‘go f*ck yourself’ but you know … that freaking guy on the button … ooooh bad day for him. Not only in the States this went through, but it went through every place in the world that went live, and a lot of these places, like Canada, it’s not a good thing,” Meltzer said. [H/T:Ringside News]

