Matt Hardy confirms tribute from popular sports star

Matt Hardy has received a tribute from a popular sports star. A group of fans tried to dismiss the nod, but it has been confirmed.

The Hardy Boys made their names in WWE before going on to become TNA legends. With the two now in AEW, it's safe to say that many of today's up and coming sports stars have been fans of The Hardys since they were kids themselves. A photo of soccer player Brennan Johnson went viral this week as he seemingly flashed the signature sign for The Hardys.

Johnson currently plays forward/winger for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and the Wales national team. Matt re-tweeted the photo with a backstage shot of himself and his brother, Jeff Hardy, but was forced to respond to one fan who said the symbol was not the same.

"Cupcake, don’t be a FI. This is the OG Hardyz Gunz sign & my V1 hand sign. Confirmed," he wrote.

The official X account for the Tottenham Hotspur also weighed in. The team re-posted the photos from Hardy and named the new sports tag team.

"The Hardy Coys," the team wrote.

The Broken One responded to the team endorsement with one of his Broken Hardy GIFs.

Matt Hardy was recently announced for a live edition of his Extreme Life podcast in Philadelphia during WWE WrestleMania XL Weekend. The taping will be held as a part of WrestleCon.

Matt Hardy explains AEW plans for Sting's retirement

AEW is preparing for the retirement of the legendary Sting at its Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, March 3, in Greensboro, NC. The Greensboro Coliseum was chosen as the venue due to the storied past Sting and Ric Flair have with each other and the region.

The Nature Boy will be in The Stinger's corner for the match. It's believed Sting's retirement will see him and Darby Allin defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt discussed fans being against the opponents for Sting and Allin and how some want FTR to replace The Bucks.

"Sting and Darby, they're babyfaces. FTR, they're babyfaces and we don't need a babyface versus babyface match for this occasion. This is Sting's last match. We wanna go out on a high note, we want him cheered to the maximum while he's out there and The Young Bucks are the guys to do it... Heat and storytelling are important in pro wrestling, especially in this moment, in this final match of this icon Sting, you want all the heat possible and you need a story that says a definitive good guy, Sting and Darby, versus the piece of sh*t bad guys, The Young Bucks, and we have that story set up. So yeah, I'm all about this man, heat is important in wrestling we can't forget that. Pro wrestling is much more than just great wrestling matches," Matt Hardy said. [From 11:40 - 12:38]

The Bucks are currently climbing up the tag team rankings through dastardly means. It remains to be seen who will come out the victor in Sting's final match.

Where do The Hardys rank on your list of all-time great tag teams? Where do you think Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will end their careers? Sound off in the comments below!

