Matt Hardy confronts former WWE World Heavyweight Champion outside AEW

Matt Hardy confronted a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion weeks after leaving AEW. The star in question is Nic Nemeth.

The Broken One sent the fans into a frenzy by making an unexpected return to TNA at Rebellion 2024 following his AEW departure. Hardy confronted World Champion Moose after the latter's successful title defense against Nic Nemeth at the pay-per-view. Although he has confirmed his status as a free agent since then, Hardy seemingly has his sights seemingly set on winning the TNA World Title regardless.

The tag team legend recently took to X/Twitter to share a clip from the latest episode of IMPACT. The clip showed Hardy meeting with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth in the ring. The 49-year-old veteran and former AEW star acknowledged Nemeth's shoulder being off the mat while Moose pinned the latter for the win at Rebellion, arguing that The Most Wanted Man should have won the World Championship.

However, Hardy then declared his intentions to reclaim the TNA World Championship and even teased a prospective matchup against Nemeth. The two men had squared off several times in singles and tag team action during their star-making WWE tenures.

WWE legend Matt Hardy on Jack Perry's AEW return

Matt Hardy joined AEW in 2020 and worked alongside several top names in the promotion. After his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion expired earlier this year, the star rejected a new offer that was made by All Elite Wrestling, opting to explore free agency instead.

In the meantime, Jack Perry made his return to AEW programming for the first time since his brawl with CM Punk at All In 2023. The Scapegoat interfered in the World Tag Team Title Ladder Match between The Young Bucks and FTR at Dynasty 2024, helping Matthew and Nicholas Jackson to become three-time champions.

Speaking on Perry's return on his YouTube channel, Hardy heaped praise on the segment and voiced excitement over his association with The Bucks.

“The Jack Perry return I thought was done so well. I thought it was done so well. I loved how it was set up, how it looks like it was a, you know, a jumper who a fan who came in and like tried to shove down the deal. I loved how security was on him immediately and the shot in the reveal when they pulled the Sting mask off and he had that s**t eating grin on that was just that was perfection. That was so good and the crowd reaction to him was really good as well, and I think you've got something very special now with Jack Perry back especially aligned with The Young Bucks all as heel.” [1:32 - 2:02]

Perry and The Elite left Tony Khan laid out in the middle of the ring in a shocking assault to close the latest episode of Dynamite. It remains to be seen how the head honcho of the promotion responds to the attack.

