Matt Hardy reacts to AEW signing influential former WWE name: "Got along good with her"

AEW recently made a significant hire in a former WWE name, and now Matt Hardy is weighing in.

Matt and his brother Jeff Hardy made their names in WWE, but they are currently All Elite. Hardy and other former WWE talents have been asked about a newsworthy hire Tony Khan just made, in Jennifer Pepperman. The former WWE Senior Writer and Producer is now working as AEW's Vice President of Content Development.

Pepperman's hire was discussed on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, as Matt said he feels she could be a big asset for the company. Hardy confirmed that he did work with Pepperman in WWE.

"I worked with her when I went back to WWE in 2017. I was there [from] 2017 through 2020, got along good with her, interacted with her some. I don’t know her extremely well, but I do know her. I think it’s very interesting. I think it’s a positive thing that Tony is bringing someone that has been in the WWE format and the WWE writing room and the WWE structuring room, to bring them and give insight on AEW. I think it’s a positive," Hardy said. [H/T to Fightful]

The Hardys have been busy with various matches on Dynamite and Rampage off-late. Their last match came on the first Rampage of 2024 when they teamed with Mark Briscoe to defeat Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade.

Eric Bischoff speaks on new AEW hire

Jennifer Pepperman previously worked as a Senior Writer and Producer for WWE, but now Tony Khan has hired her as AEW's Vice President of Content Development.

Eric Bischoff recently discussed Pepperman on his Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff podcast, where he praised her work ethic, adding that he really likes her and that she has a tremendous background, and understands the art of storytelling in this business.

Bischoff also recalled seeing Pepperman stand up to Vince McMahon.

"She’s a very sweet person, easy to get along with, she’s got a great personality and she’s very outgoing. But, she’s also tough. She’s not gonna be intimidated. I’ve watched her interact with Vince, and Vince can be very, very intimidating. I watched her stand up to Vince, I watched her react to pressure that a lot of creative people that I’ve worked with in the past would’ve probably taken pretty hard. She digs in and does the work," he said.

You can watch the entire episode of the podcast below:

Bischoff talked more about Pepperman and how she is at work. He also gave insight into Pepperman potentially boosting AEW ratings in the near future.

