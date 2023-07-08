Matt Hardy teams up with WWE Hall of Famer, gets attacked on AEW Rampage

Matt Hardy teamed up with a WWE Hall of Famer he allegedly has real-life heat with on the latest edition of AEW Rampage. The talent in question is Jeff Jarrett.

Hardy and Jarrett faced Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in a first-round match in the blind eliminator tag team tournament. Towards the end of the match, Jay Lethal tossed a guitar for Matt Hardy to use, but he refused to do so and got hit with the GTH by The Spanish God.

Daniel Garcia tagged himself in and quickly got the three-count on the WWE legend. Post-match, Jarrett and co. unleased their fury on Hardy before Brother Zay ran down the ring for the save. However, he also got outnumbered by the heels and Satnam Singh hit a vicious chokeslam.

Ethan Page then came out to the ring and chased the Jeff Jarrett-led group away. He almost hit the Ego's Edge on Lethal, but the latter escaped without suffering much damage. It will be interesting to see if AEW books a feud between the two factions as a follow up to the events on Rampage.

Are you excited in a potential storyline between Jeff Jarrett's faction and Matt Hardy's stable in AEW? Let us know in the comment section below.

