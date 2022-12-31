"May or may not have lost Cody [Rhodes] over these same people" - Twitter reacts to the possibility of 2-time WWE Champion never returning to AEW

The wrestling world recently reacted to multiple top AEW stars seemingly not wanting CM Punk to make a return to the promotion.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Chris Jericho and other major stars are against The Second City Saint making a return to Tony Khan's promotion. It is worth noting that while The Elite has returned and are a prominent part of AEW programming following the 'Brawl Out' incident, Punk has seldom been referenced.

The Twitterati erupted as soon as the latest report came out about CM Punk's potential All Elite Wrestling future, and the majority of fans blamed Jericho. One user even claimed that Cody Rhodes was forced to leave the company earlier this year due to similar backstage politics. Below are some of the reactions:

s2j @s2j9685 @Unpaid__Critic So now you may or may not have lost Cody over these same people. You lost Punk and you're losing FTR are they worth that? @Unpaid__Critic So now you may or may not have lost Cody over these same people. You lost Punk and you're losing FTR are they worth that?

Roland Meyer @RolandM63457562 @ringsidenews_ Chris Jericho is the political Hulk Hogan of 2022 no one cares about him anymore. @ringsidenews_ Chris Jericho is the political Hulk Hogan of 2022 no one cares about him anymore.

🤓🍺 El RM 🇺🇸🇲🇽 @Reinmeka_23 @ringsidenews_ This dude is 1 of many cancers in that locker room. He's God awful to watch for a while now. Waste of money TK is spending on this washed up clown 🤡 @ringsidenews_ This dude is 1 of many cancers in that locker room. He's God awful to watch for a while now. Waste of money TK is spending on this washed up clown 🤡

WWE legend Bully Ray pitched an interesting idea to bring back CM Punk in AEW

While speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Ray hyped up the ladder match between The Elite and Death Triangle.

He then added that CM Punk returning to cost Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks the titles would "generate an immense amount of heat":

“I’m sure this Escalera De La Muerte will be one hell of a ladder match. And they have set themselves up for something so spectacular and if AEW ever had the balls to pull the string on it, oh my god, would it generate an immense amount of heat!... One of The Elite is about to grab the championships and then somebody is gonna ruin it for them. Who is it? It’s massive, it’s right there," Bully Ray said. [04:08 - 05:33]

While The Elite and Death Triangle are set to have a barn-burner of a match, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan does bring The Second City Saint back for a blockbuster feud against his arch-nemesis in the promotion.

