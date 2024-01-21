"Maybe having 'creative' isn't a bad thing," "Poor Jay White," - Fans are livid after the formation of AEW's new super group

Some wrestling fans have expressed their ire at the formation of a new super group in AEW.

The January 20 episode of Collision saw two top stables unite as newly-crowned ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Bullet Club Gold seemed to form an alliance with AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. The moment was received warmly by the joyous St. Louis crowd, although it has also drawn a fair share of criticism from viewers and fans online.

The Bang Bang Gang and The Acclaimed share a long history in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Austin and Colten Gunn used to team up with, and also accompany The Acclaimed along with their father, Billy Gunn occasionally. The union did not last long, and both teams have been bitter rivals since then. The Gunns won the AEW World Tag Team Championships by defeating The Acclaimed on Dynamite.

More recently, Bullet Club Gold, comprising of Jay White, Juice Robinson and the Gunns, defeated the team of AEW World Champion MJF and Trios Champions the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, during the Switchblade's world title feud against The Salt of the Earth. While the Bang Bang gang emerged victorious in that bout, both sides have recently found themselves on the same side against their mutual enemy, The Undisputed Kingdom.

The Acclaimed previously made the save for Bullet Club Gold as they were being beaten down by Roderick Strong, Wardlow and Kingdom on the first Dynamite of 2024. Members of both teams had been assaulted by Adam Cole and his faction, with Jay White being The Devil's very first victim.

On the latest episode of Collision, Bowens, Caster and Billy Gunn approached Bullet Club Gold, sans Robinson, about their proposal to team-up and form a super-group, the Bang Bang Scissors Gang. They argued for the potential success of their alliance, voicing potential championship pursuits as a major unit. The Bang Bang Gang accepted the offer after some consideration, joining Gunns with scissors.

Expand Tweet

Many fans online were disappointed with the segment, sharing their reactions on X/Twitter. Some criticised the creative direction for the factions, and others voiced their dissatisfaction with the booking of Jay White, who many wished to see pushed in the singles division as a top star.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether the alliance between Bullet Club Gold and The Acclaimed will be a lasting one, or whether the Bang Bang Gang will turn on the latter, and go after their Trios titles at some point in the future.

John Morrison refuses to wrestle AEW star mockingly called 'Macho Man Randy Average'

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison has emphatically refused to wrestle a top AEW star, whom he has derisively dubbed 'Macho Man Randy Average.'

Johnny TV has been feuding with Dalton Castle for the past few weeks on ROH. During a backstage interview shared by the former Intercontinental Champion on X, he was asked about a match with Castle.

Johnny TV responded in the negative, before he was attacked by the former ROH World Champion, whom he managed to escape from courtesy his parkour skills.

Expand Tweet

The man once known as Johnny Elite had notably featured on the pre-show of AEW World's End. He participated in a Right To Challenge Anytime, Anywhere Battle Royal for the TNT Championship, which was eventually won by Killswitch.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.