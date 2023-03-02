"Maybe he'll be gone for 7 years like [CM] Punk" - Twitterverse in disbelief after a popular AEW star shockingly 'quits' the company

Fans of AEW were stunned after the announcement of a popular star's apparent departure from the company. The unexpected news surprised many, leaving viewers in disbelief and wondering what the future holds for Eddie Kingston.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston competed in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. After a brutal contest, Kingston was interviewed by Lexy Nair. During the chat, The Mad King claimed he had 'quit' AEW. The announcement caught everyone off guard, creating uncertainty about his next move.

Many fans took to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their disbelief and sadness at Kingston's exit. Some fans even compared him to CM Punk, who famously quit WWE in 2014 and remained away from wrestling for seven years. Fans have speculated that Kingston may go to ROH, now owned by Tony Khan.

Kingston quickly became a fan favorite after his debut in 2020 and has since been a prominent fixture in AEW programming.

Eddie Kingston recently stated that he was not happy with AEW

The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match is typically associated with the Revolution pay-per-view event. However, on the most recent episode of Dynamite, AEW changed the schedule and held the match on Dynamite. After some back-and-forth action, Will Hobbs emerged as the winner.

However, one of the match's participants, Eddie Kingston, expressed his confusion about being included in the bout. In an interview with Sactown Sports 1140 earlier this week, The Mad King said:

“I may not be at Sacramento though, it all depends on how certain things go in the locker room with the office. Especially with my match that’s coming up on Wednesday, not really happy about it,” Eddie Kingston said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Eddie Kingston has had a memorable stint in All Elite Wrestling, feuding with several top names like CM Punk and Chris Jericho, among others.

