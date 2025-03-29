CM Punk and Drew McIntyre had an interesting moment tonight on WWE SmackDown. Fans have reacted to this, which was seemingly a callback to a moment Punk had during his time in AEW.

Back in All In 2023, Punk got into an altercation with Jack Perry, which stemmed from Perry refusing to go with a safer option than real glass for a spot where he would be slammed into a car's windshield. Tonight on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was put through a car windshield by Damian Priest, who claimed it was real glass through one of his latest posts, a possible nod to The Scapegoat.

Moments later, CM Punk was seen passing by the scene of the incident, and he could not help but smile at the situation. This seemed like a moment of vindication for him, as not only was his former rival put through a windshield, but this was also a subtle jab at AEW.

Fans have reacted to the segment and enjoyed its similarities with Jack Perry's spot at All In. They began to reference the Scapegoat's words for Punk at the time.

One fan mentioned how this was proof that you should always listen to CM Punk. Others also noticed how coincidentally this took place in London, where All In 2023 was held.

Fans' reactions to the possible AEW callback

CM Punk is set to main event WrestleMania for the first time

Tonight on SmackDown, a big revelation was made regarding the three-way match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

Paul Heyman revealed during the contract signing that their match will be one of the two main events of WrestleMania 41. This would finally fulfill Punk's lifelong dream of one day being in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Straight Edge Superstar seemed emotional when he found out about this but later confirmed that, contrary to many's belief, this was not the favor the Wiseman owed him.

This is an enjoyable time for the Chicago native, as he will be headed into a heated feud for WrestleMania. It remains to be seen what other twists and turns this storyline may have.

