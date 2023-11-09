"Maybe if Tony sells the company," "You can't even compete with their developmental brand - Fans react after top star compares AEW to WWE

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) showed up on the professional wrestling scene in 2019 and immediately positioned itself as the top competitor to WWE, taking the wrestling world by storm.

Beginning with a single televised weekly show, the Jacksonville-based company gradually expanded into producing three weekly shows, which is on par with the TV content produced by WWE. Being just half a decade old, AEW still has a long way to go before it grows its operations to the Stamford-based company's level. However, this has never stopped wrestlers and fans from comparing the two promotions.

During the most recent edition of Chillin with Ice, Will 'Powerhouse' Hobbs compared the two companies. He claimed that Tony Khan's company is right there with the professional wrestling giant:

"We're on the same level as them. We're their competitors. They're on national TV and we're on national TV. We go head-2-head. We're right on them. We've beat them in ratings at times. We're right there on their neck. There are two major companies in this business, and it's WWE and AEW...We're right there with them." (H/t WrestleFeatures)

Wrestling fans took notice of Hobbs' comments and called out the former TNT Champion for saying the companies were on the same level. Some fans suggested that AEW can never become number one, while others reminded the 32-year-old of last month's head-to-head battle between Dynamite and NXT, which the Jacksonville-based company lost by a huge margin. A fan even called Will Hobbs delusional.

Powerhouse Hobbs squashed former WWE Champion Chris Jericho at Title Tuesday

Last month, Will Hobbs aligned with the Don Callis family which also includes Konosuke Takeshite and Sammy Guevara. The heel faction is embroiled in a rivalry with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Hobbs faced the Ocho at AEW's Title Tuesday on October 10, 2023, and, to the surprise of the wrestling world, squashed the 30-year wrestling veteran. Chris Jericho failed to get any offense during the contest and was decisively put down by the dominant performer.

Last month, Hobbs was spotted with Hall of Famer Rikishi. Read the full report here.

What are your thoughts about the competition between AEW and WWE? Tell us in the comments section below.

