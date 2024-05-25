Mercedes Mone to demand taking over AEW from Tony Khan in a wild angle pitched by WWE veteran

A WWE veteran believes Mercedes Mone should take control of AEW from Tony Khan. This wild pitch was made by the 47-year-old veteran Matt Morgan.

Mercedes Mone has been one of the big signings of AEW in recent months. She made her debut at Big Business Dynamite and is set to make her in-ring debut at the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV where she will challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women's Championship. The Boss has been acting like a heel during the current feud and the wild angle pitched by Matt Morgan could just work for Mone.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan explained what the "billionaire" Mone should say to Tony Khan before taking over his company.

"I'm a billionaire, I made so much money setting breaking records for women's wrestling that I lost freaking count. So, I'm not a millionaire let's get it straight Tony. I'm a billionaire and p.s, I'm here to take your f*cking company. I would be all for that," suggested Morgan. [27:21 - 27:38]

AEW star Mercedes Mone claims she will steal the show at Double or Nothing

Mercedes Mone is set to challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women's Championship at Double or Nothing this Sunday. In a recent interview with The Ringer, The CEO reflected on her in-ring return after suffering an injury at NJPW Resurgence last year. Mone also put over her opponent Willow Nightingale and claimed that both would steal the show in Las Vegas.

"I don't want to put pressure on myself because I've been doing this for 14 years," Mone said. "I have more excitement than pressure, but I am really nervous as well, just because it's been a year since I performed, but being in the ring with someone like Willow Nightingale, I know it's going to be absolutely everything I've ever dreamed of. We're going to go out there and steal the show." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Mercedes Mone winning the AEW TBS Women's Championship in her debut will surely shake things up in the company's women's division. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at Double or Nothing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback