Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has shared a message for her fans as she nears her rumored AEW debut. The Boss has been quite active on social media, posting photos and videos that hint at her arrival.

The former WWE Women's Champion recently took to Instagram Stories and posted a photo of herself trying on a pair of what look like wrestling boots. Mone also included a heart-shaped sticker along with the image that contained the following message:

“Counting down the days.”

Mercedes Mone posted this to her Instagram Story [Source: star's official handle]

Going by her latest message on social media, it may be only a matter of time before Mone makes her pro wrestling comeback. Besides this, she also posted a story with former AEW star Shawn Spears. The Boss has been rumored to make her AEW debut for months, and reports suggest she will appear on Dynamite: Big Business in March.

Booker T hopes for good things from Mercedes Mone's rumored AEW arrival

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has high hopes for Mercedes Mone as her impending AEW arrival inches closer. He wants the company's creative team to book people like Mone, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay in good storylines, not random matches.

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said:

"You've got guys like Will Ospreay and Okada, you've got Mone coming in, let's see what we do with them, let's see if we can put them in something and really create some good story. That's what I want to see out of all these guys coming in." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The Boss has a history with several names on the All Elite Wrestling roster. Hence, It will be great to see her engage in a good storyline before she possibly competes in her first match.

