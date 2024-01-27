Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) shares a heartfelt message amid rumors of AEW move

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has just shared a personal post, as today she was celebrating her birthday.

She currently stands as one of the most popular women's wrestlers in the industry today, and her status as a free agent has caused a ton of buzz, as her next destination is still in question. Rumors coming in have speculated that this could be between AEW and WWE, but fans are yet to know the final answer.

On Twitter, Mercedes Moné posted a message on her 32nd birthday. She was looking forward to another year ahead, grateful for the opportunity to go after her dreams. The Boss also claimed she was ready to 'shake the table' like never before.

"Get ready for an epic ride because 32 is about to unleash a whirlwind of adventure and fun! I am beyond grateful to have another year to chase my dreams and conquer new heights. I'm ready to rock this year and shake the table like never before!" Moné tweeted.

Mercedes Moné received a birthday greeting from former tag team partner

A few hours ago, Mercedes Moné received a birthday message from one of her former tag team partners, Trinity Fatu (FKA Naomi).

The duo have known each other for quite some time now, as they teamed up in Team B.A.D. in 2015. Seven years later, they became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, which was their last achievement together in the Stamford-based promotion before both of them left the company.

On Instagram, Naomi had a long message for her close friend. She had a lot of good things to say about Moné, and how she was someone she wanted to be alongside for life.

"Mercedes, Mercedes, Mercedes! Where do I begin… Well, I’ll start with what I love most about you, and that is who you are at your core. You are a true friend, your brother's keeper, a loving daughter, and great dog mom, lol. Shout out to @ryumaivia . On top of that, your talent, originality, creativity, fight, ambition, and resilience is inspiring to me and so many others. You continue to press forward despite every struggle and lead with your heart. My friend, you are one of kind, a real treasure, and I will walk a million miles with you always. Enjoy your bday @themercedesvarnado you deserve it."

It remains to be seen when Mercedes Moné will shock the world in what could be her next major stint following her runs with WWE and NJPW so far.

Do you think Mercedes Moné returns to WWE? Or do you think an AEW debut is more possible? Let us know in the comments section below.

