Mercedes Mone loses cool at wrestling veteran; calls him "dumb" and "stupid"

AEW star Mercedes Mone slammed a wrestling veteran with insults on social media. She has been helping globalize women's wrestling since becoming All Elite. She has been putting on great matches in the past couple of years. 2025 has been an extraordinary year for her.The CEO currently holds 10 championships from AEW and other major promotions. She is now tied with Ultimo Dragon's record of winning 10 championships simultaneously. This record might not last long, as she will be challenging for another title in just a few weeks.Wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer, recently claimed that major star Saree is this year's best in-ring performer. He also mentioned Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, and Saya Kamitani as top contenders for the category. The TBS Champion felt disrespected because she wasn't considered the best, and therefore lashed out at Dave Meltzer on X, claiming that 2025 is her career's 'greatest year'.&quot;You dumb, stupid, salty Mark! I’m the greatest of all time, 10 belts Moné, The CEO, Último Moné. I had the greatest year of my career! Who's better than me?&quot; Mone wrote.Kris Statlander aims to capture Mercedes Mone's TBS ChampionshipKris Statlander won the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out: Toronto. She is the first former TBS Champion to hold the Women's World title.While speaking on Close Up, Kris said that she would like to become the first two-time TBS Champion and also warned the CEO to be alert.&quot;What if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see when the two stars collide.