Mercedes Mone loses cool at wrestling veteran; calls him "dumb" and "stupid"

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 16, 2025 04:53 GMT
Mercedes Mone is the TBS Champion [Image Credit: star's X]

AEW star Mercedes Mone slammed a wrestling veteran with insults on social media. She has been helping globalize women's wrestling since becoming All Elite. She has been putting on great matches in the past couple of years. 2025 has been an extraordinary year for her.

The CEO currently holds 10 championships from AEW and other major promotions. She is now tied with Ultimo Dragon's record of winning 10 championships simultaneously. This record might not last long, as she will be challenging for another title in just a few weeks.

Wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer, recently claimed that major star Saree is this year's best in-ring performer. He also mentioned Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, and Saya Kamitani as top contenders for the category. The TBS Champion felt disrespected because she wasn't considered the best, and therefore lashed out at Dave Meltzer on X, claiming that 2025 is her career's 'greatest year'.

"You dumb, stupid, salty Mark! I’m the greatest of all time, 10 belts Moné, The CEO, Último Moné. I had the greatest year of my career! Who's better than me?" Mone wrote.

Kris Statlander aims to capture Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship

Kris Statlander won the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out: Toronto. She is the first former TBS Champion to hold the Women's World title.

While speaking on Close Up, Kris said that she would like to become the first two-time TBS Champion and also warned the CEO to be alert.

"What if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl," she said.

It will be interesting to see when the two stars collide.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
